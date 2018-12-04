Jokic triple-double downs high-flying Raptors, Curry and Durant lift Warriors

Nikola Jokic starred as the Denver Nuggets snapped the Toronto Raptors' winning streak, while the Golden State Warriors ended their skid on the road.

Jokic posted a triple-double to lead the Nuggets past the high-flying Raptors 106-103 in NBA action on Monday.

Led by Jokic's 23 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists, the Nuggets snapped Toronto's eight-game winning streak, while extending their own unbeaten run to six.

Gary Harris left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury but Jamal Murray thrived in his absence by posting 21 points in the contest.

Kawhi Leonard chipped in with 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors.

Warriors return to winning ways

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and nailed six three-pointers as the Warriors bounced back with a 128-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Kevin Durant added 28 points to end Golden State's six-game losing streak on the road.

Julius Randle scored a career high 37 points on 15-of-24 shooting in the New Orleans Pelicans' 129-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal scored 27 points in a close 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks.

Millsap struggles but Nuggets still win

Paul Millsap scored six points on two-of-nine shooting, but his Nuggets still came out on top against the Raptors.

Kevin Knox scored eight points on three-of-11 shooting for the Knicks in their loss to the Wizards.

Morris sparks Wizards

This over-the-head hurl by Markieff Morris jump-started a series of flashy passes for the Wizards for a fast break score.

Monday's results

Oklahoma City Thunder 110-83 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 106-103 Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors 128-111 Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers 99-97 Brooklyn Nets

Washington Wizards 110-107 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 103-91 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers 129-126 New Orleans Pelicans

Spurs at Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz do not have the most impressive records, but both sides are trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference. Utah are 14th in the west, while San Antonio sit 12th, but only five wins stand between them and the head of the pack. The Jazz lost 102-100 to the Miami Heat on Sunday, while the Spurs rode a 36-point performance by DeMar DeRozan to a 131-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.