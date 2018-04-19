Jazz star Mitchell to play game two against Thunder

Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in game two of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

On Wednesday, the Jazz announced NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Mitchell was fit to play against the Thunder midweek.

Mitchell suffered a toe injury in the fourth quarter of the Jazz's 116-108 loss in game one on Sunday.

He would return to the game, but he was unable to help the Jazz come back for a victory.

X-rays and an MRI exam afterwards came back negative. Mitchell said he was fine, but the Jazz did not say he was good to go until just minutes before game two.

Mitchell, who averaged 20.5 points during the regular season, had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Utah's opening defeat.