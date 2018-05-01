Jason Terry hoping to return to Bucks for 20th NBA season

Veteran guard Jason Terry is not ready to retire from the NBA as he eyes another season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Terry, who has spent the last two years with the Bucks, said he is hoping to return to Milwaukee for his 20th NBA season.

"I want to play another year," the 40-year-old said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I can honestly stand here before you and tell you all my efforts will be to come back with this organisation."

Milwaukee are Terry's sixth NBA franchise since he entered the league in 1999.

He has averaged more than 15 points per game in 11 seasons, made 13 playoff appearances and won the NBA sixth man of the year award in 2009.

Terry was a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2010-11 when the team captured their first NBA title. He averaged 15.8 points and 4.1 assists per game that season.

His role has been reduced while with Milwaukee. He appeared in 51 games this season, averaging just 16 minutes and 3.3 points per contest. But Terry said he has affected the team off the court with his leadership.

"Obviously, I know my impact," Terry said. "I've been here two years now. I want to see the finished product. Because I know the potential. I know where this organisation is headed."

Milwaukee finished the 2017-18 regular season with a 44-38 record and earned the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bucks threatened to upset the second-seeded Boston Celtics in their opening-round series, but were ultimately eliminated with a 112-96 loss in game seven.

Terry said the Bucks did not take advantage of their opportunities in the decisive game.

"I thought we left a lot of possessions out there to chance and you just can't do that in a game seven," he said.

Terry could be playing for his third coach in as many years if he returns to Milwaukee in 2018-19. The Bucks fired former head coach Jason Kidd after a 23-22 start to the season. Joe Prunty finished 2017-18 as the team's interim coach.