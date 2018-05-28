I'm squeezing this orange until there's no juice left – LeBron

LeBron James wants to "squeeze" everything he can out of his team after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals.

James played every minute and led the Cavs to an 87-79 win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

He finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to move into the NBA Finals for the eighth straight season.

James, 33, praised the Cavs and said he wanted to see just how far he could take his team, who will face either the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the Finals.

"We've been counted out for a long time this season," he told ESPN.

"Right around the trade deadline, no matter if we made a trade or not at that point in time, I switched my mindset on saying let's get the most out of this season I can.

"I'm determined to get the most, I'm trying to squeeze this orange until there's no more juice left and this is a heck of an accomplishment for our ball club, without our All-Star power forward [Kevin Love] for basically two games.

"This team was undefeated in the postseason at home in Boston, to do this and for me to be able to lead these guys, it's a treat."

James got enough support at TD Garden, with Jeff Green (19 points), J.R. Smith (12) and Tristan Thompson (10) also getting into double figures.

Green missed the 2011-12 season after needing open-heart surgery, and James hailed the 31-year-old for his contribution.

"When his number was called, he answered the bell. Basketball is almost secondary to him at this point," he said.

"Being able to even play this game after having open-heart surgery when they said he wasn't going to be able to play again, this is a treat for him.

"This is the icing on the cake, this is like the cherry on top for Jeff and we feel lucky to have him."