Houston Rockets without Chris Paul for game six

The Houston Rockets have confirmed Chris Paul will miss game six of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors due to a right hamstring injury.

Point guard Paul was hurt trying to score in the final minute of his team's 98-94 victory in game five on Thursday, forcing him to leave the contest with 22.4 seconds remaining.

The result at the Toyota Center leaves the Rockets needing just one more win to clinch the best-of-seven series, though they will have to achieve the feat on the road in Oakland this weekend without the 13-year veteran.

While confirming the player's absence for game six, Houston revealed Paul will be re-evaluated once the team returns home.

Paul finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the Rockets take a 3-2 lead against the defending NBA champions.

If the Warriors win at the weekend to level matters, the decider will take place in Houston on Tuesday.