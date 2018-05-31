History beckons for Warriors and Cavaliers – the NBA Finals in numbers

LeBron James and Stephen Curry came to the fore to set up a fourth successive NBA Finals meeting between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The outstanding duo led their sides into a record-breaking Finals meet-up and are also likely to go head-to-head for MVP honours in the showpiece.

James' Cavs twice found themselves trailing the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, but from 3-2 behind the 33-year-old turned on the style with 81 points, 26 rebounds and 18 assists across the final two games.

The Warriors' clash with the Houston Rockets ebbed and flowed over the series, Steve Kerr's men finally edging it 4-3 thanks to a 101-92 win on Monday.

So for the fourth year in a row the Warriors and Cavs will go toe-to-toe for the title, here – with the help of Opta – we look ahead to another mouthwatering series.

1 – It will be the first time in NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL history that two sides have met in the championship round for the fourth straight season.

9 – This will be James' ninth trip to the Finals, more than all-but four NBA teams – the Los Angeles Lakers (31), Boston Celtics (21), the Warriors (9) and Philadelphia 76ers (9).

60 – Klay Thompson (55) needs five three-pointers to hit 60 in a single postseason, something that has only been done five times before. He is attempting nine catch-and-shoot field goals per game in the playoffs - only three other players are averaging more than six.

32.9 – Kevin Durant has averaged 32.9 points per game in the Finals. Among qualified players, only Rick Barry (36.3) and Michael Jordan (33.6) average more in NBA history.

237 – James (235) is two games away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the fifth-most playoff games for a single player.

71 – James (1,247) needs 71 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for the second-most by a player in the Finals. If he gets 148 he will set a record for the most points in a single NBA postseason (he enters the Finals with 612).

15.3 – Golden State have scored 15.3 per cent of their playoff points on fast breaks, the fifth highest of any team in the postseason. Only 8.3 per cent of the Cavaliers' points have come on the counter, the second lowest of any playoff team.

109.1 – The Warriors average more points than any other team in the playoffs (109.1), whereas the Cavaliers only average 101.2.