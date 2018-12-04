Grizzlies sign Joakim Noah for rest of season

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Noah's deal with the Grizzlies (13-9) is worth $1.73million as part of a prorated minimum deal for the rest of the campaign, per ESPN.

The 33-year-old was waived by the New York Knicks in October, and will now serve as a back-up as his new team chase a playoff place.

New York still owe Noah $38m from the four-year deal he signed for $72m in 2016, and will only make savings of $190,895 on a contract offset after Noah's move to the Grizzlies.

Noah appeared in just 53 games over the previous two seasons with the Knicks that were marred by injuries and a suspension. He played only seven games in 2017-18 while averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.

The 2007 number nine overall pick is a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year from his time with the Chicago Bulls and has averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in his career.