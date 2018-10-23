Green accuses NBA of double standards, calls Lakers-Rockets suspensions 'garbage'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has called the suspensions handed down by the NBA after the scuffle in the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game "garbage".

The Lakers' Brandon Ingram received a four-game ban, while team-mate Rajon Rondo was given a three-game penalty and Rockets point guard Chris Paul's punishment was two games.

"It seems like a little bit of a double standard going around this thing,” Green told Bay Area News Group.

"That's just me, though. I could be wrong. I don't got all the answers.

"I'm never in favour of guys losing money. But I got suspended in the NBA Finals for attempting to punch somebody. Guys punching each other are getting two games or three games. I attempted to punch somebody, and not in the face, either."

Green was referencing his swing at LeBron James’ groin in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. That swing resulted in Green being suspended for Game 5.

However, Green added that he was "entertained" by the fisticuffs.

“Guys punching each other - who don't enjoy watching a fight?” Green said.

"It was pretty amazing, honestly."