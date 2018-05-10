George sidelined up to eight weeks after knee procedure

Paul George is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents but he will be unable to begin normal offseason activities after undergoing a successful left knee scope, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday.

George, who missed one game with knee soreness in December, is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for Oklahoma City this past season.

He is expected to opt out of his $20.7million player option for next season and become a free agent.