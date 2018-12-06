English
George outscores Nets in fourth quarter to bring Thunder back to win

Paul George produced an extraordinary fourth quarter to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Brooklyn Nets.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George almost single handedly beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Thunder trailed Brooklyn 93-75 going into the fourth quarter, but George was red hot in the final period to bring Oklahoma City all the way back to win.

The five-time All-Star scored 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting in the final frame to help the Thunder defeat the Nets 114-112.

George outscored the Nets on his own in the fourth 25-19. The 25 points is the most any Thunder player has scored in any quarter since the franchise moved to OKC in 2008-09.

And just for good measure, George hit the game-winning three-pointer.

He finished with 47 points and 15 rebounds.

