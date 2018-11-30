Durant excited by Curry return after inspired display fails to deny Raptors

Kevin Durant's heroics were unable to prevent the Golden State Warriors falling to defeat against the Toronto Raptors and he says the team is excited to soon have Stephen Curry back in the fold.

Durant put up 51 points, including a stunning clutch corner three-pointer to take the contest into overtime, but the Warriors were beaten 131-128 to slip to 15-8 for the season.

It marks the first time in his career that Durant has totalled more than 40 points in three consecutive NBA games and with Curry to come back following a groin strain sustained in a defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8 the Warriors will be looking to become more consistent.

And Durant, who feels the Warriors have learned different ways to play in Curry's absence, is confident they can do that when the two-time NBA MVP returns against the Detroit Pistons.

"There's going to be some games where we've got a great team game going, we can beat people with our offence from moving our bodies, moving the ball and there's going to be some games where I've got to go and get buckets," he said.

"We were down early and down big and I just tried to be aggressive and go and get a bucket.

"I just can't describe it [what it means to have Curry back] to be honest. I know everybody's going to be excited, but nobody's going to be more excited than he is.

"He wanted to play, you see him all on the bench and we talked and he's just chomping at the bit to get out there, especially having a match up like Kyle Lowry, someone he respects, and someone we all respect.

"He believed that would have been a great test for him but Steph's one of those guys that trust the training staff. He trusts the organisation, they got his best interests and next game we're looking forward to having him back.

"Obviously we'd like to win more games but we got a lot of experience through this time, we learned a lot about ourselves. Each guy individually I think, we found a couple of line-ups that can work, even when Steph gets back off the bench."

Head coach Steve Kerr added that life in general, not just the Warriors' performances, is better with a fit Curry.

He said: "Everything gets better. Food tastes better. You guys' questions get better!

"Obviously we've been looking forward to getting him back but again, I'm proud of the way the guys have fought without him and hopefully Draymond [Green] won't be too far behind him and we'll have a better flow and a better feel for who our team really is, but in the meantime we're doing a good job of holding down the fort."