Durant ejected again for Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was ejected during his team's NBA clash against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Durant was so upset with a no-call he did not even wait for a dead ball to get animated with an official.

Returning from a rib injury, he was ejected for the fifth time this season, and he clearly had no problem with getting tossed.

Durant was heated when there was no foul called on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo away from the ball, and then again when there was no whistle as he drove to the basket and wound up on the ground.

He was so displeased with not getting a chance to go to the free-throw line, he went directly over to the official and started voicing his concern.

He did all of this while the Warriors got the offensive rebound and went back to work with less than a minute to play in the first half.

It did not take long for Tre Maddox to eject Durant.