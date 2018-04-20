Curry to begin modified practices on Saturday

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will begin modified practices on Saturday as he steps up his rehabilitation from an MCL sprain.

Curry has not featured for the Warriors since sustaining a Grade 2 sprain on March 23, being reduced to role of spectator as Golden State have forged a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs.

He was initially given a timeline of four to six weeks to recover and, having made satisfactory progress to this point, will be re-evaluated again in one week after being examined by medical staff.

A statement from the Warriors read: "The examination indicated that Stephen continues to make consistent functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will begin to participate in modified team practices tomorrow [Saturday] and the intensity of his on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase.

"He will be re-evaluated in one week."

The Warriors will look to wrap up a series sweep of the Spurs on Sunday. They are almost certain to face the New Orleans Pelicans, who lead the Portland Trail Blazers 3-0, in the second round.