Cousins open to Pelicans return, but wants to play for a contender

Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins hits the market as an unrestricted free agent and he is open to re-signing with New Orleans in the offseason.

There are a few caveats to that decision, though, as the 27-year-old laid out the "ideal free-agency destination" in an interview with The Undefeated.

He said he wants to go somewhere where he would be appreciated and to a team that is "ready to contend", but will ultimately do what is best for himself.

"I'm going to make the absolute best decision for DeMarcus Cousins," Cousins said.

"Would I like to go back to New Orleans? I'm very open to that. I love what we created. I love what was created after I went down. I would love to be part of it. But I'm going to do what's best for me, and I feel they'll do the same."

Cousins is coming off a 2017-18 season cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered on January 26 in a game against the Houston Rockets. Despite the injury, he is still expected to be highly sought after in free agency.

The four-time NBA All-Star told The Undefeated he expects to be ready to play by the start of training camp, just months removed from season-ending surgery on his Achilles.

"That's my own personal goal, so we'll see what happens," Cousins said. "That's what I'm working on. The doctors haven't really given me an answer because of the time I injured myself and the amount of time that I have."

Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games last season as he was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive year.