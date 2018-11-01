Cleveland to host All-Star Game in 2022

The NBA All-Star Game is coming back to Cleveland in 2022, the league announced on Thursday.

The Cavaliers will host the game for the third time after 1981 and 1997, with the initial plan to run for the 2021 game pushed back because of delays in the renovations of Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said of the announcement: "We are proud to host NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland in 2022.

"We have been working with the NBA, the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to deliver this iconic event to Northeast Ohio for the last couple of years.

"The transformation and new state-of-the-art Quicken Loans Arena was an important factor in the NBA's decision to choose Cleveland for this exciting classic broadcast across the globe.

"The world will get to see the modern Cleveland and all of its diversity, innovation and promise for the future."

The All-Star Game will be hosted by Charlotte this season, followed by Chicago in 2020 and Indianapolis in 2021.