Celtics' Stevens expects swift counterpunch from LeBron James

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens expects a strong response from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.

James told reporters after the Cavaliers' heavy 108-83 game one loss on Sunday he had "zero level of concern" about his team's future performance.

There is good reason for his confidence, as coming off a loss in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year the Cavs have a stellar 3-0 record, while teams led by James have a 20-4 record during his current run to eight straight conference finals.

Stevens is well aware of that record and the Celtics will undoubtedly be prepared for James' counterpunch.

"You can go through the career of every great player ever, they always respond, they always are antsy to respond," Stevens told reporters, via ESPN.

"Realise you’re going to get that punch, you’re going to get that hit by LeBron and the rest of the guys."

The Cavaliers have lost just one time coming off a loss in the East since James came back to the Cleveland (7-1).

However, history may be on Boston's side. The last team to beat a James team in the Eastern Conference playoffs was the Celtics in 2010. They were also the last side to hand a James team three straight losses in the East.