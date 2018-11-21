English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League

NBA

Cavs star Love expects to be out until 2019

Cavs star Love expects to be out until 2019

Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love does not expect to return to the court in 2018 as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Love had surgery on November 2 to relieve pain and pressure in his left toe and was expected to miss six weeks, setting an inital return date for mid-December.

But the forward does not believe that will happen, instead now targeting a comeback in 2019 as he will be "in and out" of a boot for at least two more weeks.

"There's just no telling at this time with the weight-bearing injury what it is going to be like moving forward, but I expect to be back sometime after the new year," Love told ESPN. 

Love, slated to be a key man for the Cavs this year, has played in just four games, averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Cleveland are a league-worst 2-13 heading into Wednesday's game against old friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Love
Previous Nov. 20: Top 5
Read
Nov. 20: Top 5
Next