Cavs star Love expects to be out until 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love does not expect to return to the court in 2018 as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Love had surgery on November 2 to relieve pain and pressure in his left toe and was expected to miss six weeks, setting an inital return date for mid-December.

But the forward does not believe that will happen, instead now targeting a comeback in 2019 as he will be "in and out" of a boot for at least two more weeks.

"There's just no telling at this time with the weight-bearing injury what it is going to be like moving forward, but I expect to be back sometime after the new year," Love told ESPN.

Love, slated to be a key man for the Cavs this year, has played in just four games, averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Cleveland are a league-worst 2-13 heading into Wednesday's game against old friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.