Butler's heroics spoil Walker's 60-point game as 76ers beat Hornets

Kemba Walker played the game of his life, but Jimmy Butler stepped up to deliver victory for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Charlotte Hornets.

Walker scored a career-high and franchise-record 60 points, but in the game's final seconds, Philadelphia's own hero stepped up in Butler.

Playing only his third game with the 76ers, Butler buried the game-winning three-pointer in overtime to give Philly a 122-119 victory.

Butler had just moments earlier blocked Walker's shot with less than 20 seconds remaining to get Philadelphia the ball.

Butler finished the game with 15 points. Joel Embiid led the way with 33, and Ben Simmons and JJ Redick chipped in 23 apiece for the 76ers (11-7).

The 76ers needed all of their stars firing on a night that belonged to Walker. The guard knocked down 21 of 34 shots and had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

In a nice coincidence, Walker's offensive explosion came on the same night he was honoured as a member of the Hornets' 30th Anniversary Team.

Vucevic produces magic for Orlando

Magic center Nikola Vucevic had 36 points and 13 rebounds in a 130-117 win over the Lakers.

Anthony Davis scored 40 and had eight rebounds and assists in the Pelicans' 125-115 victory over the Nuggets.

Danilo Gallinari (28 points) and Tobias Harris (27) combined for 55 points to key the Clippers to a 127-119 win against the Nets. The Clippers are now 10-5.

Dud Dinwiddie

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie hit only three of 16 shots, had four turnovers and fouled out of the Nets' loss to the Clippers.

LeBron's dunk, Mitchell's block

Lonzo Ball drew the extra man, then found LeBron James for a thunderous dunk.

Donovan Mitchell chased down Gordon Hayward to block his dunk.

Saturday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 127-119 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 122-119 Charlotte Hornets

Indiana Pacers 97-89 Atlanta Hawks

New Orleans Pelicans 125-115 Denver Nuggets

Orlando Magic 130-117 Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz 98-86 Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors 122-83 Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets 132-112 Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks 112-109 Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder 110-100 Phoenix Suns

Warriors at Spurs

The Warriors (12-5) are physically wounded (Stephen Curry is still out) and, to quote coach Steve Kerr, "banged up spiritually" in the aftermath of the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green spat. They lost a close game to the Mavericks on Saturday. The Spurs (7-7) and high-scoring guard DeMar DeRozan (25.6 ppg) might be catching them at just the right time, and at home.