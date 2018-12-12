Butler opens up about heated Timberwolves practice

Jimmy Butler has opened up about the infamous practice he was involved in while he was still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler asked to be moved out of Minnesota in mid-September and the team finally honoured his request by dealing him to the Philadelphia 76ers two months later.

But, shortly before he was traded, Butler took part in a scrimmage where he challenged multiple team-mates as well as Minnesota's coaching staff and executives.

Butler discussed the incident during a recent appearance on The JJ Redick Podcast. Redick and Butler are now team-mates in Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old star said he was set off when someone in the organisation told him he had to practice.

"First of all, I have a for-real problem with authority," Butler said. "When somebody's telling me what to do as a grown man, I have a problem with it. So now you done lit the match, but ain't nothin' on fire yet. You just lit the match.

"I was on one [angry], there you go. I was on one. All because he lit the match. I would've been cool otherwise."

Butler said he started "yapping" after winning multiple scrimmages while playing with the Timberwolves' third-stringers.

"I always talk, anyways. If you can't tell, I'm always talking, talking about how somebody can't guard me, or nobody can beat me," Butler said. "I do that. That's what I do. This time it was just a little bit different 'cause of whose team I was on and I ain't been around, so it was just taken up a notch and it didn't help who was watching – ownership, management, all of that good stuff."

Butler reportedly had an impressive performance during the practice. But, he said "the most interesting detail" from that day had yet to be revealed.

"I was dominating, but I only shot the ball once," Butler said. "Dimes, boom, boom, boom. Steals, blocks. I only shot the ball one time."

Butler has averaged 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 13 games with the 76ers so far.