Budenholzer appointed Bucks head coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have found their new head coach, appointing former Atlanta Hawks boss Mike Budenholzer.

Milwaukee announced Budenholzer's arrival on Thursday after he left the Hawks at the end of the NBA regular season.

The Bucks fired Jason Kidd during the season, while San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon was in the running to become the first female head coach in NBA history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Budenholzer as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks," Bucks GM Jon Horst said in a statement.

"Mike has played a key role in building successful teams throughout his career. He’s widely respected and has shown a special ability to teach and develop players. His leadership, basketball intellect, championship-level experience and communication skills make him the right fit to take our team to the next level."

Budenholzer was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2014-15, but agreed to part ways with the Hawks in 2017-18.

The 48-year-old went 213-197 in five years in Atlanta, which included four playoff appearances.

"I'm extremely grateful to the Bucks ownership group and Jon Horst to be named the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks," Budenholzer said. "There are terrific people throughout the organisation and together we have a tremendous opportunity to take the Bucks to the next level.

"I look forward to working with our group of young and exciting players and helping us evolve in many ways to succeed on the court. The venues are also in place with an incredible, new state-of-the art arena and first-class Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

"The tremendously supportive fans in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin are waiting and ready. Now it's up to us to put all the pieces together, and I can't wait to get started."