Bogut says NBA is career over after joining Sydney Kings

Former NBA champion Andrew Bogut ruled out a return to the United States after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Kings.

NBL franchise the Kings – led by former San Antonio Spurs guard Andrew Gaze – finally completed their blockbuster acquisition as Australian star Bogut was unveiled to the media on Tuesday.

Bogut spent 13 seasons in the NBA having been drafted with the top pick in 2005, winning the championship during his time with the Warriors in 2015.

The 33-year-old also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bogut declared he is committed to the Kings for the long haul, telling reporters: "I'm here to win games. This isn't an exercise where I'm just here to sell tickets.

"We want to win games and sell tickets. I'm still a basketball player and I want to get this team and this franchise back to where it belongs.

"I'm here for the long haul, for the two years.

"There's no NBA outs, no European outs in my deal. I'm committed to be here for two years and that's very important to put out there."

Bogut's contract also includes the incentive of a future 10 per cent stage in the Kings.

"It was an NBA-level negotiation. It was more of a partnership," Bogut said.

"I'm not just saying that. All media know I'm pretty honest and straightforward and this was a world class handling of this negotiation."

Bogut averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks during his career in the NBA.