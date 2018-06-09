Blake Griffin was exhausted because Clippers never practiced – Pistons assistant

The Detroit Pistons' lull during the regular season was due to prized recruit Blake Griffin being exhausted, according to assistant coach Rex Walters.

Griffin was sensationally dealt to the Pistons by the Los Angeles Clippers in January and the five-time NBA All-Star's arrival provided a big boost initially.

However, the Pistons eventually hit a wall, losing 10 of 12 games from February 9 to March 7 as they missed the playoffs.

Walters has a theory to explain the slump, pointing the finger at the Clippers and their lack of training.

"Rumour was the Clippers never practiced," Walters told Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio Friday.

"When Blake first got here, he was coming off that high of being the new face of the Pistons to now, 'OK, we actually practice here and practice hard.'

"We went on a lull partly because he was exhausted."

Detroit won their first five games after picking up Griffin from the Clippers, but then lost six of their next seven by an average of 17.2 points per game.

Griffin averaged 18.8 points per game during the slump after putting up more than 22 points in outings leading up to the lull.