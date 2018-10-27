Anthony's first start for Rockets ends in loss to Clippers

Carmelo Anthony got his first start with Houston, but the Rockets fell to a 133-113 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA on Friday.

With an injured James Harden (hamstring) and James Ennis (hamstring) out of the rotation, Anthony got his chance.

Anthony's team-high 24 points were not enough to push Houston past the visiting Clippers.

He gave the struggling Rockets (1-4) some life early, but the Clippers slowly began pulling away with the help of their bench.

Three starters scored in double figures – Danilo Gallinari (16), Tobias Harris (15), and Avery Bradley (14) – but the Clippers' reserves powered them as they improved to 3-2. Former Rocket Montrezl Harrell and 13-year veteran Lou Williams led the Clippers with a combined 53 points. Harrell finished with a game-high 30 points and was most efficient from the charity stripe, hitting 14-of-15 free throws. Williams added 23 points and shot seven of nine from the field and three of four from three-point range.

Walker wonderful as Durant produces red-hot finish

Kemba Walker pushed the Hornets to 3-3 after netting 30 points in Charlotte's 135-106 win over Chicago. In Friday's contest, he hit 11-of-18 shots, including half of his three-point attempts (five for 10). Walker has averaged 31 points in six games this season.

The Warriors enjoyed a 51-point game from Stephen Curry on Wednesday, but Friday was Kevin Durant's turn to stun Golden State's opponents. In the 128-100 win over the Knicks, Durant finished with 41 points, including 25 fourth-quarter points as Golden State took control. He finished hitting 17 of his 24 field goals and five-of-nine three-pointers.

Toronto earned their first-ever 6-0 start behind the efforts of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry in a a 116-107 win over the Mavericks. Leonard scored 21 points and Lowry followed with 20 points and 12 assists – it was the first time in Lowry's career he has had four consecutive double-doubles.

Hutchison struggles for Bulls

The entire Bulls lineup recorded points in the loss to the Hornets, except one player. Chandler Hutchison missed four field goals, one three-pointer and two free throws. The rookie got the starting nod in place of an injured Bobby Portis, and did grab seven rebounds.

Holiday punishes Nets

An unforced turnover by the Nets gave the Pelicans possession down one point with seven seconds left on the clock. Jrue Holiday cashed it in for the go-ahead basket to add to his game-high 26 points. New Orleans won 117-115 to remain undefeated.

Do not step in Giannis Antetokounmpo's way. He helped keep the Bucks undefeated with 15 points in Milwaukee's 125-95 win over Minnesota.

Friday's results

Charlotte Hornets 135-106 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors 128-100 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 116-107 Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers 133-113 Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks 125-95 Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans 117-115 Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings 116-112 Washington Wizards

Pacers at Cavaliers

Cleveland will host Indiana as the Cavaliers search for their first win of the season. The Pacers are coming off a 20-point victory against the Spurs, and have been led by guard Victor Oladipo. The fifth-year player has averaged 21.4 points per game. Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love and company hope to contain Oladipo, who scored a game-high 21 points in the Pacers' most recent win. Love is leading Cleveland with 19 points per game despite shooting only 32.3 per cent from the field.