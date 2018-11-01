Anthony says Rockets just need 'to get a win' to figure things out

Carmelo Anthony thinks some of the Houston Rockets' problems will be fixed once they get back in the win column.

The Rockets dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5 this season when they were topped 104-85 by the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Anthony discussed Houston's losing streak with reporters after the game.

"I think we're a very high confidence group," Anthony said (via The Athletic). "When you're losing, that confidence can go two ways. You can keep it, or you can lose it. Simple as that. I'm in the locker room, so I know the morale, I know the confidence level that this team has, the attitude that we have.

"We've just got to figure it out, whatever that is. We've just got to get a win. Sometimes, once you get that first win, then you start to unravel things and figure them out."

Anthony, who is in his first year with the Rockets, has averaged 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game this season. He has also shot 34.3 per cent from three-point range.

Houston have been playing without star James Harden, who injured his hamstring during a loss to the Utah Jazz last week. Wing player James Ennis has also been sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The Rockets will open a five-game road trip on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.