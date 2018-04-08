English
Ogier wins in Corsica, extends championship lead

By
AFP

Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier escaped any unforseen late drama to win the Rally of Corsica on Sunday and stretch his lead in the world championship.

The Ford Fiesta driver had led the pack on the Mediterranean island after clocking the fastest time in three of Friday's four opening special stages.

He tightened his grip on this fourth leg of the WRC season on Saturday, and coasted to his 43rd career title to follow up last month's success in Mexico.

He is well set for a sixth championship, holding a 17-point advantage over Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) in the overall drivers standings ahead of the Rally of Argentina at the end of the month.

Ogier was followed home in Corsica by Toyota's Estonian driver Ott Tanak with Neuville in third.

