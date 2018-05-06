Marquez dominates in Jerez as rivals all crash out

Marc Marquez profited from his three main rivals all crashing out of the Spanish Grand Prix to take victory and move back to the top of the MotoGP standings.

It took the defending champion eight laps to get out in front in Jerez on Sunday, Marquez undercutting Jorge Lorenzo at Turn 13 to take the lead.

The Repsol Honda rider never looked back thereafter, slowly eking out a lead over the rest of the field.

As Marquez pulled away, the battle for the podium saw Lorenzo locked in a battle with team-mate Andrea Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa.

The trio changed positions on numerous occasions as the race reached its halfway stage, thrilling the packed stands with sensational racing.

However, their contest ended in dramatic fashion with seven laps to go as all three tumbled out in a crazy accident at Turn 6.

As the Ducatis went deep into the corner, Pedrosa dived up the inside, but he collided with a recovering Lorenzo and they duly slid into Dovizioso to send all three into the gravel and out of the race.

That left Marquez to cruise to victory, Dovizioso's exit particularly significant as it allowed the Spaniard to move 12 points clear in the riders' championship.

While Marquez celebrated, there was disappointment for pole-sitter Cal Crutchlow, the Briton enduring a miserable afternoon.

He lost first place on the opening lap and saw his race come to end an end soon after as he spun off at the first corner.

IN THE POINTS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +5.241 seconds

3. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) +8.214

4. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) +8.617

5. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +8.743

6. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) +9.768

7. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +13.543

8. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team) +14.076

9. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) +16.822

10. Mika Kallio (KTM) +19.405

11. Pol Espargaro (KTM) +21.149

12. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +21.174

13. Bradley Smith (KTM) +21.765

14. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing) +22.103

15. Scott Redding (Aprilla Racing) +36.755

TITLE STANDINGS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 70

2. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 58

3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Yamaha) 50

4. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) 47

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 46

1. Movistar Yamaha 90

2. Repsol Honda 88

3. Alma Pramac Racing 70

4. Monster Yamaha Tech 3 67

5. Suzuki Ecstar 63

NEXT UP

Le Mans awaits in two weeks' time and Marquez will hope to strengthen his grip on the championship, while Dovizioso seeks a change in fortunes.