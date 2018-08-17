Sarri certain Hazard is staying at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri is adamant star forward Eden Hazard will not leave Chelsea this season.

The Belgium playmaker has been consistently linked with Real Madrid and expressed an interest in leaving Stamford Bridge after a stellar World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois made the same switch earlier this month and has urged his international team-mate to follow him to the European champions.

Sarri, though, insists Hazard has not divulged any desire to move on from the club he joined in 2012.

"I have spoken with him very often in the last 10 days but he has never said anything about this to me," Sarri told reporters on Friday.

"I'm sure Eden will be with us for this season."

After featuring off the bench in the season-opening 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town, Hazard is expected to be considered for a start in Saturday's visit from Arsenal.

Cesc Fabregas, however, will miss the clash with his former club with a knee problem.

"He has an unusual injury. Nothing serious," Sarri said of the midfielder.

"He has a pain near the knee. Not the knee, but near it. I hope he will be able to be on the pitch in the next week."