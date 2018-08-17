English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Mercato

Campbell joins Frosinone from Arsenal on permanent deal

Joel Campbell, who was loaned out six times by Arsenal, has signed for Frosinone on a permanent deal.

Getty Images

Joel Campbell has left Arsenal for Frosinone on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old forward joins the Serie A club for an undisclosed fee after spending seven years with the Gunners.

Campbell was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 but only made 40 appearances for the senior team in all competitions.

He was loaned out six times, including last season, which he spent in LaLiga with Real Betis.

The Costa Rica international only managed eight appearances in Spain's top flight, though, as a result of a knee injury.

"We would like to thank Joel for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future," Arsenal said in a statement.

Arsenal
Previous Schalke sign Lille's Mendyl to end left-back hunt
Read
Schalke sign Lille's Mendyl to end left-back hunt
Next