Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up a fifth Ligue 1 title in six years with Sunday's resounding 7-1 win at home to last season's champions Monaco.



Unai Emery's team blew Monaco away in a first-half blitz that saw PSG score four times in 14 minutes at the Parc des Princes with Lo Celso striking either side of goals from Edinson Cavani and Di Maria.



Rony Lopes pulled a goal back for Monaco, but Di Maria added a fifth before Radamel Falcao turned into his own net and Julian Draxler struck late on as PSG romped to the club's seventh championship.



With a fifth successive League Cup already won, PSG completed the second leg of a domestic treble.They are also through to the French Cup semi-finals, and could yet break their record 96-point haul from the 2015-16 campaign.



PSG also became the first team in Europe's top leagues this season to reach 100 goals on a night they were without the injured Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the teenager left on the bench after a bout of illness.

Now for Monaco! Falcao leads the line!

Team sheets are in! First up it's PSG

PSG are on the verge of sealing their seventh Ligue 1 crown, but with have a stern test against second-place Monaco on Sunday evening. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Parisians are just one win away from sealing the title against the side who beat them to the Ligue 1 crown last season. PSG have had the better of Monaco in recent encounters and have won the last five meetings between the sides, including most recently a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Coupe de la Ligue two weeks ago.

In team news, midfielder Marco Verratti looks to miss out on the game with a thigh injury. However, Dani Alves and Julian Draxler look to be fit just in time for the match.

Monaco is a gigantic 14 points away from Paris and will be looking to frustrate the champions-elect on their visit to Parc des Princes.

In team news, four players are facing late fitness tests Stevan Jovetic, Diego Benaglio, Adama Traore and Pietro Pellegrini all missed out on last weekend’s 2-1 win over Nantes.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, with PSG who are on the verge of the Ligue 1 title take on second-placed Monaco. You can watch all the action vie beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

