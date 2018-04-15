Live Updates

Now for Monaco! Falcao leads the line!

Team sheets are in! First up it's PSG

PSG are on the verge of sealing their seventh Ligue 1 crown, but with have a stern test against second-place Monaco on Sunday evening. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Parisians are just one win away from sealing the title against the side who beat them to the Ligue 1 crown last season. PSG have had the better of Monaco in recent encounters and have won the last five meetings between the sides, including most recently a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Coupe de la Ligue two weeks ago.

In team news, midfielder Marco Verratti looks to miss out on the game with a thigh injury. However, Dani Alves and Julian Draxler look to be fit just in time for the match.

Monaco is a gigantic 14 points away from Paris and will be looking to frustrate the champions-elect on their visit to Parc des Princes.

In team news, four players are facing late fitness tests Stevan Jovetic, Diego Benaglio, Adama Traore and Pietro Pellegrini all missed out on last weekend’s 2-1 win over Nantes.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, with PSG who are on the verge of the Ligue 1 title take on second-placed Monaco. You can watch all the action vie beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

