Monaco stumble against Guingamp

Monaco came badly unstuck 3-1 at Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The deposed champions travelled to Guingamp anxious to draw a line under last weekend's humiliating 7-1 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain.



But Jemerson's 22nd-minute red card for stopping a Marcus Thuram shot with his arm, with Jimmy Briand converting the ensuing penalty, left Monaco there for the taking.



Etienne Didot doubled the hosts lead after the half hour and Thuram put the game beyond reach two minutes after the restart to ensure Monaco's battle for second place would go down to the wire.



Monaco, who got a consolation goal with Almamy Toure's 63rd header, remain in second on 70 points, but Lyon and Marseille are now snapping at their heels for the automatic Champions League berth just one point adrift.