Monaco was left frustrated on Saturday evening, following their 0-0 draw with Lille.The first half was devoid of many chances of quality, however, Lille debutant Jose Fonte's sharp header did cause Monaco keeper Diego Benaglio to pull off a smart save.

Monaco gained a crucial opportunity to open the scoring when VAR was used to penalise Lille defender Mehmet Celik for an off the ball foul on Monaco captain Falcao.

The Columbian international stepped up to take the penalty on the 69th minute, but the poorly directed spot-kick was saved by Lille keeper Mike Maignan.

Monaco will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Bordeaux next weekend.