Monaco's chances of a top-three finish were dealt a serious blow, though, as they failed to find a way past Amiens at the Stade Louis II.

Leonardo Jardim's men looked to be easing to a top-two finish just a fortnight ago, but they have yet to recover from a 7-1 thrashing at PSG that saw the capital club end Monaco's Ligue 1 title defence.



A 3-1 loss at Guingamp last weekend dragged the principality side back into the Champions League scrap, and despite fielding a strong side including Radamel Falcao, Thomas Lemar and Rony Lopes, they were left frustrated by Amiens.



Both sides finished with 10 men as Monaco midfielder Adama Diakhaby and visiting defender Prince-Desir Gouano was sent off after clashing in injury-time.



Falcao, Diakhaby and Lopes had all missed second-half chances to grab a crucial win, and Marseille can now jump above Monaco into third with a win at Angers.

