Memphis Depay continued his remarkable run of form with a goal and an assist as Lyon beat Nantes 2-0 on Saturday to strengthen their grip on a top-three spot in Ligue 1.



Bruno Geneseo's men moved into second in the table with three matches to play, one point above stuttering Monaco and three clear of Marseille."We did the job by taking all three points, all the matches until the end will be decisive," said Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart.

"We have not put in too much danger defensively and we had a lot of chances to score. We could have scored more but we got the win, and that's the main thing."



Lyon took the lead five minutes before half-time as Nabil Fekir ran clear of the Nantes midfield and picked out Depay in space. The 24-year-old Dutchman did the rest, turning onto his left foot and firing into the bottom corner past visiting goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.



Lyon dominated in the second half but struggled to put their dogged opponents away, with centre-back Marcelo heading wide when unmarked at the back post from a Depay free-kick.



The home side wrapped up the points midway through the second half, as Depay jinked past two defenders and teed up Bertrand Traore to slam the ball home. Former Manchester United winger Depay has now scored seven goals and assisted six in his last six league games.

Fekir drew a flying save from Tatarusanu as Lyon pressed in vain for a third, but a straightforward victory over Claudio Ranieri's Nantes keeps their Champions League hopes in their own hands.