Teenage forward Moussa Sylla hit a vital injury-time winner for Monaco in a 2-1 triumph at Caen on Sunday. A three-match winless run had cast serious doubts over Monaco's return to Europe's premier club competition next season, but a last-gasp goal from 18-year-old Sylla could provide just the spark they needed.

With Radamel Falcao, Stevan Jovetic and Keita Balde all sidelined by injury, France Under-19 international Sylla was handed his full debut by Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.

He needed just 12 minutes to make an impact, scrambling home the rebound after a shot from Belgium international Youri Tielemans crashed back off the post.

Caen levelled through Ivan Santini shortly before half-time, but Sylla snatched all three points for Monaco right at the death as he volleyed in a dramatic winner after a weak punch by home goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre. The victory keeps Monaco third, four points clear of Europa League finalists Marseille who host Mediterranean rivals Nice later on Sunday