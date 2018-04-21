Marseille thump relegation threatened Lille 5-1

Florian Thauvin and Kostas Mitroglou scored twice apiece to propel Champions League hopefuls Marseille to a 5-1 thrashing of relegation-threatened Lille in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Rudi Garcia's Marseille is locked in a tight battle with Lyon for third place and kept pace courtesy of a four-goal blitz in the first half at the Velodrome.

Thauvin headed Marseille ahead from a Bouna Sarr cross on 12 minutes and then struck again -- his 19th goal of the campaign -- from the penalty spot after Dimitri Payet was fouled in the area by Hamza Mendyl.

Mitroglou made it 3-0 to Marseille on 35 minutes with a thumping header from Jordan Amavi's ball in from the left, and the Greek striker promptly hooked in the home side's fourth following an assist from Lucas Ocampos.

Lille, who entered the weekend in the relegation play-off places following a run of 10 matches without a win, pulled a goal back through Yassine Benzia on 54 minutes.

Ocampos completed the rout by netting Marseille's fifth as they moved level alongside Lyon on 69 points, with Monaco one point clear in second place ahead of their trip to Guingamp.