Montpellier picked up a rare away win in the principality as the 2011/12 Ligue 1 Champions scored two late goals to pile further misery on Thierry Henry.

Monaco created plenty of chances in the first half, with Italian defender Andrea Raggi coming close with a header. Whilst Belgian attacker Youri Tielemans saw his shot from distance comfortably saved by Benjamin Lecomte. Thankfully Henry didn't have to wait long for Tielemans to refind his confidence in front of goal, as on the 41st minute, the youngster slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner to give Monaco the lead.

Into the second half and Aleksandr Golovin missed a golden opportunity to double his side's advantage. The Russian was denied in pursuit for his first Monaco goal, with a fantastic curling shot cracking the crossbar. Nacer Chadli subsequently smashed the rebound well over the bar.

With ten minutes left to play, Montpellier found parity as Gaëtan Laborde headed in an equaliser from an inch-perfect Andy Delort cross. Five minutes later Montpellier secured all three points for the visitors with a goal of his own hard work. The Serbian substitute calmly controlled a long ball, quickly beating Brazilian defender Jemerson before slotting under Benalgo in the Monaco goal. The win is the first for Montpellier in 25 years at the Stade Lous II.