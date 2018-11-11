You can watch the Live Match Stream of Monaco Vs PSG via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

PSG made it thirteen wins from thirteen Ligue 1 games with a comprehensive 4-0 win over strugglers Monaco. Edinson Cavani hit a hat-trick before Neymar rubber-stamped the victory from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.

Just four minutes into the contest, PSG opened the scoring with Neymar drilling the ball into the box, leaving Cavani with a simple tap-in. After a brief stoppage in play for VAR to see if the Uruguayan was offside, the goal was eventually given handing the Parisians the lead.

Thomas Tuchel's side didn't look back and had a two-goal lead on the eleventh-minute mark. After patient play in midfield, Neymar picked out Moussa Diaby with a lofted ball. The young winger picked out Cavani who beat the offside trap to tap home. Whilst the Parisians thought that they had the contest wrapped up before half-time, however, Draxler's effort was rightly chalked off for being offside.

Cavani got a deserved hat-trick on the 52nd minute. Rabiot's smart through ball picked out Diaby who in turn found the Uruguayan at the back post, for yet again a simple tap in. Ten minutes later the contest was beyond doubt. The quick feet of former Monaco player Kylian Mbappe proved to be too fast for Djibril Sidibé, who conceded the penalty.

Neymar stepped up slot the ball into the bottom right-hand corner to maintain their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season.

Goals

64- Neymar scores from the penalty spot! 4-0!

52 - Goal! Cavani grabs his hat-trick! 3-0!

12- Goal! Cavani grabs a second! He's on for a hat-trick!

4- Goal! Edinson Cavani with a tap-in! PSG take the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for PSG! The runaway league leaders are packed with talent, and you have to fear for Monaco based on this side. The headline, Kylian Mbappé faces his former side! He is joined by Cavani and Neymar in a three-man attack.

Right! We have team news! First Up Monaco, who have not won a game in their last 15 attempts in all competitions (Yikes!), Thierry Herny is going with the trusty 4-4-2! Falcao leads the line with teenanger Sofiane Diop.

The team is in: here’s how we start for this evening’s @Ligue1_ENG encounter. #ASMPSG pic.twitter.com/d3Z3mte1Q1 — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) November 11, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Monaco Vs PSG. Thierry Henry's side is currently in the Ligue 1 relegation zone and faces off against runaway league leaders PSG, who have won all twelve of their league games so far this season. As ever, you can join me for all the latest team news, Live Match commentary and the goals as they go in!