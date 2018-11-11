You can watch the Live Match Stream of Monaco Vs PSG via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Goals

12- Goal! Cavani grabs a second! He's on for a hat-trick!

4- Goal! Edinson Cavani with a tap-in! PSG take the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for PSG! The runaway league leaders are packed with talent, and you have to fear for Monaco based on this side. The headline, Kylian Mbappé faces his former side! He is joined by Cavani and Neymar in a three-man attack.

Right! We have team news! First Up Monaco, who have not won a game in their last 15 attempts in all competitions (Yikes!), Thierry Herny is going with the trusty 4-4-2! Falcao leads the line with teenanger Sofiane Diop.

The team is in: here’s how we start for this evening’s @Ligue1_ENG encounter. #ASMPSG pic.twitter.com/d3Z3mte1Q1 — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) November 11, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Monaco Vs PSG. Thierry Henry's side is currently in the Ligue 1 relegation zone and faces off against runaway league leaders PSG, who have won all twelve of their league games so far this season. As ever, you can join me for all the latest team news, Live Match commentary and the goals as they go in!