You can watch the Live Match Stream of Marseille Vs PSG via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

PSG made it eleven wins from eleven Ligue 1 games with a 2-0 victory over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening. The Parisians were made to work for their victory as second-half substitute Mbappé made an immediate impact scoring the opening goal of the games minutes after being introduced. Whilst Julian Draxler confirmed the win in stoppage time, turning in a cross from Neymar from a tight angle.

The teenager became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach 10 goals this season to seal all three points in Le Classique and cement the champions' place at the top of Ligue 1.

Thomas Tuchel's side restored an eight-point gap over second-place Lille after an 11th league win in a row, confirmed by Julian Draxler's injury-time finish, that equals the record start to a campaign set by Tottenham 58 years ago.

PSG's surprising 3-5-1-1 set-up did little to unsettle the Marseille defence in the first half, in which the only major chance of note occurred in stoppage time when Kevin Strootman cleared Angel Di Maria's shot off the line.

It took less than a minute of the second half for Di Maria to force Steve Mandanda into his first save of the match, the keeper parrying a bouncing shot past his left-hand post.

Neymar had been targeted by missiles thrown from the crowd throughout, but he nearly silenced the home fans with a low left-footed drive following a dazzling run into the penalty area.

Opposite number 10 Dimitri Payet had a similarly quiet game, although he tested Alphonse Areola with a free-kick before Tuchel turned to Mbappe in the 62nd minute to try to ignite a spark in his attack.

It did not take long. PSG won back possession in their half, Di Maria quickly sent Mbappe forward on the break and the attacker held off Boubacar Kamara to drill past Mandanda.

Thomas Meunier was denied a second by Mandanda and Jordan Amavi shaved the outside of the upright, but PSG secured the win with practically the last kick of the game, Draxler sliding in to score after Neymar had scuffed Mbappe's pass across goal.

Goals/ Highlights

90- Goal! Draxler seals the victory in stoppage time! PSG have won Le Classique!

65- Goal! Mbappé sprints away and opens the scoring for PSG. What a solo effort!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for PSG. Neymar starts, as does Angel Di Maria after scoring a stunning equaliser against Napoli in the Champions League.Kylian Mbappe is on the bench.

Team news! Marseille up first! It's a 4-3-3 formation. Kevin Strootman anchors the midfield, Florian Thauvin starts on the right of a front three.

Hello, Welcome to the Live Updates for Le Classique between Marseille & PSG. As ever, beIN SPORTS has got you covered with team news, Live Match commentary and the goals as they go in! Stick around, it's going to get good!

Preview

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 23:00

Stadium- Stade Vélodrome, Marseille



Le Classique, the fiercest derby in French football will see league leaders PSG head to the south coast to face rivals Marseille. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



PSG will be confident of getting a result, having already racked up an eight-point lead at the top of the table. It’s been a perfect start for Thomas Tuchel’s side who have yet to drop any points in ten Ligue 1 outings.



In team news, central defender Presnel Kimpembe is suspended for the game, and fellow defender Layvin Kurzawa is a doubt with a knock. Whilst Edinson Cavani & Thiago Silva are doubtful to start. Long-term absentees Dani Alves and Jese on the sidelines.



Neymar has eight goals in eight Ligue 1 appearances this season and is set to start up front with Kylian Mbappe & Edinson Cavani. The Brazilian playmaker missed the 5-0 thrashing of Amiens after reportedly breaking up with his girlfriend, hopefully for the sake of PSG’s star man that he can shake off any heartache and lead the Parisians to glory on Sunday evening.





As for Marseille, they are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have won six of their ten league games this season. Rudi Garcia’s side has an impressive run of form at home and is currently undefeated in nine league games a record that stretches back to March of last season.

In team news, Portuguese defender Rolando is the only long-term absentee with an Achilles problem. It means that Garcia can choose from a virtually fully fit side.

After sitting out the 3-1 defeat to Lazio in the Europa League, Florian Thauvin should be leading the line for L’OM as they go into battle against PSG. The 25-year-old attacker has been in fine form this season and has scored seven goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances so far. Rudi Garcia has started to form a side around the talents of Thauvin and Dimitri Payet and both players could have a crucial role to play if Marseille is to shock PSG.

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Marseille face off against league leaders PSG in Le Classique. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

