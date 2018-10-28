Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for PSG. Neymar starts, as does Angel Di Maria after scoring a stunning equaliser against Napoli in the Champions League.Kylian Mbappe is on the bench.

Team news! Marseille up first! It's a 4-3-3 formation. Kevin Strootman anchors the midfield, Florian Thauvin starts on the right of a front three.

Hello, Welcome to the Live Updates for Le Classique between Marseille & PSG. As ever, beIN SPORTS has got you covered with team news, Live Match commentary and the goals as they go in! Stick around, it's going to get good!

Preview

Stadium- Stade Vélodrome, Marseille



Le Classique, the fiercest derby in French football will see league leaders PSG head to the south coast to face rivals Marseille.



PSG will be confident of getting a result, having already racked up an eight-point lead at the top of the table. It’s been a perfect start for Thomas Tuchel’s side who have yet to drop any points in ten Ligue 1 outings.



In team news, central defender Presnel Kimpembe is suspended for the game, and fellow defender Layvin Kurzawa is a doubt with a knock. Whilst Edinson Cavani & Thiago Silva are doubtful to start. Long-term absentees Dani Alves and Jese on the sidelines.



Neymar has eight goals in eight Ligue 1 appearances this season and is set to start up front with Kylian Mbappe & Edinson Cavani. The Brazilian playmaker missed the 5-0 thrashing of Amiens after reportedly breaking up with his girlfriend, hopefully for the sake of PSG’s star man that he can shake off any heartache and lead the Parisians to glory on Sunday evening.





As for Marseille, they are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have won six of their ten league games this season. Rudi Garcia’s side has an impressive run of form at home and is currently undefeated in nine league games a record that stretches back to March of last season.

In team news, Portuguese defender Rolando is the only long-term absentee with an Achilles problem. It means that Garcia can choose from a virtually fully fit side.

After sitting out the 3-1 defeat to Lazio in the Europa League, Florian Thauvin should be leading the line for L’OM as they go into battle against PSG. The 25-year-old attacker has been in fine form this season and has scored seven goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances so far. Rudi Garcia has started to form a side around the talents of Thauvin and Dimitri Payet and both players could have a crucial role to play if Marseille is to shock PSG.

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Marseille face off against league leaders PSG in Le Classique.


