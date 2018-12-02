Neymar suffers new injury blow

Neymar was substituted early in the second half of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Bordeaux on Sunday with an apparent groin injury.

The Brazil superstar earlier gave PSG a first-half lead as Thomas Tuchel's side sought a 15th straight win at the start of the season.

However, after he was fouled by Bordeaux's Jaroslav Plasil, Neymar was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 57th minute and went straight down the tunnel.

Neymar hurt his groin on international duty for Brazil last month, which meant he missed a Ligue 1 win against Toulouse.

The forward was able to start for PSG in their crunch Champions League clash at home to Liverpool in midweek, though, and scored the second goal in a 2-1 victory over their Premier League opponents.

"I was not 100 per cent," Neymar told reporters, via L'Equipe, after the game in midweek. "But it was an important match so, injured or not, I had to be there."

Neymar's goal against Bordeaux was his 30th strike in 32 league games since joining PSG from Barcelona in a world-record transfer last August.

PSG appeared to suffer a further blow in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe held the back of his right leg after putting PSG 2-1 ahead.

The France international initially suggested to the bench he needed to be substituted but was able to return to the game after undergoing treatment for cramp.