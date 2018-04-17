Neymar says out of action until at least May 17

"The last exam is on May 17 and from there I will see," the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward told a press conference in Sao Paulo. "It has not been decided."

The timing leaves the world's most expensive footballer in a tight race to feature again for PSG with the freshly crowned French champion's season ending on May 19 with a game against Caen.

However, his prospects for starring in Brazil's much fancied side at the World Cup in Russia, which runs from June 14 to July 15, look good.

"I hope I won't watch the World Cup on TV," Neymar joked, calling the tournament a "dream".

"I will have enough time to prepare," he said. "It's evolving well."

With the enforced rest period Neymar, added, "I will arrive better than I was before."