PSG swept the boards at the end of season UNFP awards in France on Sunday evening, with the Parisians coming away with three major awards.

Neymar was named as the Ligue 1 player of the year at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday, despite the Paris Saint-Germain superstar missing the last three months of the season due to injury.

The Brazilian, the world's most expensive player, scored 19 goals in just 20 league games for PSG before suffering a foot injury in February that required surgery.

His PSG teammates Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe were also nominees, along with Marseille's Florian Thauvin.

Kylian Mbappe picked up the Ligue 1 young player of the year award, and head coach Unai Emery who is set to leave the side in the summer won the manager of the season award for Ligue 1. PSG picked up four trophies this season, winning Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de League and the trophee de champion.

Whilst Seven players made the Ligue 1 team of the year.