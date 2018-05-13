English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Ligue 1

Neymar named Ligue 1 player of the year as PSG sweep end of season awards

PSG reign supreme at end of season UNFP awards

beIN SPORTS

PSG swept the boards at the end of season UNFP awards in France on Sunday evening, with the Parisians coming away with three major awards. 

Neymar was named as the Ligue 1 player of the year at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday, despite the Paris Saint-Germain superstar missing the last three months of the season due to injury.

The Brazilian, the world's most expensive player, scored 19 goals in just 20 league games for PSG before suffering a foot injury in February that required surgery.
His PSG teammates Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe were also nominees, along with Marseille's Florian Thauvin.

Kylian Mbappe picked up the  Ligue 1 young player of the year award, and head coach Unai Emery who is set to leave the side in the summer won the manager of the season award for Ligue 1. PSG picked up four trophies this season, winning Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de League and the trophee de champion. 

Whilst Seven players made the Ligue 1 team of the year. 

 

PSG Neymar
Previous Neymar is staying at PSG - Chairman Al-Khelaifi
Read
Neymar is staying at PSG - Chairman Al-Khelaifi
Next