Monaco sign Troyes youngster Grandsir

Monaco have completed the signing of Troyes winger Samuel Grandsir on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.

France Under-21 international Grandsir will join Leonardo Jardim's men officially on July 1, with the fee understood to be €3million.

In 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the 21-year-old scored three goals and supplied four assists for Troyes, whose relegation was confirmed by a 3-0 defeat against Monaco on the final day of the season.

"I am very happy to join Monaco, an ambitious club that trusts young players and allows them to develop their full potential," Grandsir said.

"I will work hard to demonstrate my qualities and give the club the confidence it grants me."

Monaco could be set for another close-season of upheaval in the transfer market after Fabinho joined Liverpool for £43.6m, while Barcelona are reported to have entered the race for star winger Thomas Lemar.