English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Ligue 1

Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return

Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return

Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery does not know when star forward Neymar will return from a foot injury.

Neymar has not played since February after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot suffered in a match against Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

The Brazil international is targeting a return to training following his final medical examination on May 17 ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

But speaking after PSG reached the Coupe de France final with a 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, Emery told reporters: "It all depends on how he [Neymar] feels there.

"And when he's ready to start the exams, he'll come back. When? I don't know, I don't know. When he's well."

A €222million signing from LaLiga giants Barcelona in the off-season, Neymar scored 28 goals across all competitions for PSG before his injury.

Previous Neymar says out of action until at least May 17
Read
Neymar says out of action until at least May 17
Next