Djorkaeff expected Henry to struggle with Monaco

Youri Djorkaeff believes Thierry Henry will succeed with Monaco, despite a tough start to his coaching career.

Following Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Monaco have won only one match out of eight since Henry took over from Leonardo Jardim in October.

That victory came last weekend, 1-0 away to Caen in Ligue 1.

According to Djorkaeff, however, Monaco's situation meant this initial period of difficulty was inevitable.

"Yes, I expected him to struggle, because I know Monaco very well," Djorkaeff told Omnisport. "I played over four years there, I know the squad and I know the club, and I knew that joining Monaco was not an easy choice for Thierry Henry.

"The recruitment was focused on young players, players to develop, so the results will come in one year, maybe two. And more importantly, he has 15 players injured that he won't be able to field for three weeks or maybe a month."

Before winning the World Cup and European Championship together with France, Djorkaeff and Henry spent a season together at Monaco.

Irrespective of recent form, the 50-year-old believes Henry will make a capable coach.

"When he joined Monaco he knew the problems, but he knows the club very well, it will take time and I think he has it in himself to be a coach," Djorkaeff said.

"He loves coaching, he loves talking with his players. He's having problems but I'm sure it's going to get better, he won last weekend so he'll be able to breathe a bit more, and step by step, he'll climb back."