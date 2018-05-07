Bordeaux encourage Malcom to dream of Bayern move

Malcom is hopeful of sealing a transfer to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with Bordeaux president Stephane Martin encouraging the winger to dream.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the up-and-coming stars of European football this term, netting 10 goals in 33 Ligue 1 games and reportedly earning a five-year contract with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

And while Malcom insists he has no knowledge of such a deal, he would welcome the move.

"I do not know, my advisors and I did not talk about [the contract]," he told Bild. "But if it's true, it makes me very happy. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Bordeaux chief Martin is not playing down the possibility of the transfer either, despite a recent denial from Bayern's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"A denial at this time means little," he explained. "First, I think it would not be the right message to the existing players. Second, he would inform other clubs very early on [of] his future plans.

"Malcom can continue to dream of Bayern."

Pressed on a potential fee, Martin said: "I'm focusing on the current season. When the transfer market is open again, there will be talks with clubs about it.

"In addition to clubs from Germany and England, Spanish clubs are also interested."