Match Report

El Derbi ended in a 1-1 draw as two goals in the second half from Cristiano Ronaldo & Antoine Griezmann ensured that both Real & Atleti came away from the tie with a point.

Ronaldo gave Real an early second-half lead, smashing in a volley from an accurate Gareth Bale cross. However, Griezmann had other plans and took advantage of Vitolo rounding Kaylor Navas to slot in the equalizer.

The first half was a cagey affair, with Real happy to keep the ball and Atleti equally as happy to defend deep. Rafel Verane had the best of the early opportunities latching onto a Kroos free-kick, however, Oblak was quick to smother the ball. January signing Diego Costa had a chance to open the scoring for the away side, but the former Chelsea man elected to shoot from a tight angle rather than cross to Griezmann who joined him on a rare breakaway.

With minutes left in the first half, Marcello cracked the crossbar with a curling shot. It was the final chance of note. Zidanes charges came out renewed in the second half. Gareth Bale stormed down the left flank and Ronaldo pulled into space behind Lucas Hernandez, drilling a volley into the turf and beyond Oblak.

Atletico's response was stunning and, after Navas pawed a speculative Saul Niguez shot to safety, they ensured Madrid's lead was short-lived. Thomas Partey played in Griezmann, who cleverly slid possession to Vitolo and was on hand to steer the loose ball into a vacant goal after Navas saved at the former Sevilla winger's feet.

Atletico pushed for a winner and looked full of confidence. Thankfully Navas was equal to Saul's drilled effort on the breakaway. Real pushed for a winner, with substitutes Modric & Isco leading the charge for Los Blancos. For all their attacking might, Real was met with stiff resistance from Atleti.

A final chance fell to club captain Sergio Ramos which was diligently tipped over by Oblak. Both sides should be happy with the results considering the tests they will face in Europe midweek.

Live Updates

Second half

90+3- Peep! Full time & El Derbi ends honours even at 1-1.

90- Savic knocks down Isco- In a perfect position. Ramos is poised over the ball. His shot is tipped over by Oblak. The resulting corner is then headed over by Ramos. 3 minutes of stoppage time.

88- Late Penalty drama?! Vazquez takes a tumble in the box. The winger picks up a yellow for diving.

86- Kroos with a screamer! Unfortunately, it's well over. Goal kick!

85- Five minutes + stoppage time. Can Real find a winner?

84- Vazquez limps back on. He's look looking his best here.

81- Sub for Atletico Gameiro comes on for Partey

80- That was a chance for Atleti! Griezmann with a perfect first touch, his cross is just too long for Correa.

79- Vazquez has limped off after a challenge from Godin. Real are temporarily down to ten men.

77- Real are looking for a winner here. The ball falls to Modric who is stationed just inside the box. His first time shot edges past the near post.

74- Vazquez falls to the floor, after what seems a push in the face from Godin. Play goes on although Vazquez doesn't look too happy.

73- Hopefully these subs can push Real Madrid to find a winner. For the minute they are pushing forward, with Atleti looking to break on the counter.

70- Subs ahoy! Costa leaves the pitch and is replaced by Gabi. As for Real, Modric and Isco come on for Kovacic and Asensio. All three subs by Zidane have been used.

70- Just like that Griezmann plays through Saul. His curling shot creeps wide.

69- Ronaldo coming off has lost the impetus for Real. Can Atleti take advantage?

66- Marcello crosses the ball from the left side. Oblak clears with a punch.

65- Just a quick shot of Ronaldo. He doesn't look best pleased that he's been subbed. Which is Classic Ronaldo.

62- The pace has slowed a tad. Sub for Real. Ronaldo is being pulled off, Benzema is replacing him.

60- Sub for Atleti. Correa replacing Vitolo

59- Chance! What a start to the second half! Koke pounces on a half-chance for Atleti, Navas pulls off a fine save to keep Real from falling behind.

56- GOAL Atleti! Vitolo rounds Navas squares the ball to Griezmann who scores! Along with the strangest celebration you will see today! 1-1 Game on!

53- Chance for Real! Same combo Bale & Ronaldo, Atleti manage to clear the cross!

52- GOAL! Madrid! Have a guess! That man Ronaldo! Bale stretches his legs on the left wing, a perfect cross falls to Ronaldo, who hits the ball first time past Oblak. It's a lovely finish! 1-0 Real

50- Deep cross from Madrid. Vasequez pops up at the back post. Easily saved by Oblak.

48- Tame start to the second half. Real Madrid happy to knock the ball around with ease.

Peep! Back underway in Madrid! Atleti get us going!

First Half

45- PEEP! Half-time! That's been a frantic first 45. Real have had the better of the chances with Marcello smashing the bar, but Atleti easily could of had the lead had Costa squared the ball instead of shooting from a tight angle. Still, 0-0 all to play for in the second half!

44- This is boiling up nicely! Koke does well to win a free-kick against Carvajal. The Real fans don't like that decision.

41- Post Real! Marcello curls one which comes off the upright. Dani Carvajal follows up but is denied by a fine save by Oblak.

39- Real are screaming for a penalty! This time Bale knocks the ball against Savic, referee ignores the claims.

37- Bale swings in a cross to the back post, Vazquez can't quite control the ball. Atleti sweeps the ball away.

32- Partey picks up a yellow card for Atletico. He won't play in the next league game for his side.

29- Now a chance for Atletico! Costa plays the offside trap perfectly. Baring down on goal, Costa could have crossed the ball to Griezmann but elects to shoot from a tight angle. Navas pulls of a perfect save to deny the former Chelsea man.

27- Chance Real! Kroos knocks in a free-kick, after bobbling around in the box it falls to Varane, his shot is dealt well by Oblak who was quick to come off his line.

25- The tie seems to be opening up nicely. Real are keeping the ball well, and Atleti seem intent to frustrate and defend. Plenty of tasty tackles flying in. A real derbi!

22- Smart play between Marcello & Ronaldo who exchange passes. Juanfran hacks the ball away for a corner, eventually Atletico clear the ball. I'm sensing a pattern here.

19- Up the other end and Ronaldo has a shot from distance, Oblak tips the effort over! Real follow up with two corners, Atleti clear the ball eventually!

18- That's a let off for Real! Costa nips the ball of Ramos and smacks the ball into the net. Fortunately, the play is brought back for a foul on Ramos.

16- It's Atleti's turn to enjoy some possession, that's promptly ruined by Vitolo who grabs a yellow for a tackle on Asensio.

13- Yellow card! Toni Kroos has been all action so far! The German midfielder picks up a yellow for a rash challenge on Antoine Griezmann

10- Penalty shout?! Real Madrid seems to things so! Kroos & Juanfran battle for a 50-50, the veteran Atleti defender just nips in ahead. Kroos ends up in a heap in the penalty area. The Real players crowd the referee but he is waving the claims away. Play on!

8- Lucas Vázquez with a deep cross. Godin heads away for a corner. Real are upping the pressure here.

6- The Bernabéu looks magnificent in the spring sunshine. Real seem content to hold onto the ball, keeping the pressure on their local rivals.

4-Real wins a dangerous free-kick.Toni Kroos clips the ball into the box. Easily caught by Jan Oblak.

1- Lovely dummy from Bale see's the winger scamper down the wing. Unfortunately, his cross isn't up to much, but an early sign of intent from Los Blancos.

Peep! Real get us underway!

As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preamble

Now for Atleti! Griezmann & Costa lead the line. This promises to be an interesting battle upfront!

🏧👥 | STARTING LINE-UP

Check out who’s going to start in the DERBY!

🔴⚪🔴 Atleeeeeeeeeeti! 🔴⚪🔴#AúpaAtleti #RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/hFUyWVptvN — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 8, 2018

We have team news! First up Real Madrid.

As expected Bale starts today alongside Ronaldo in attack. Isco, Modric and Benzema are on the bench.

Preview

Real Madrid welcome cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid to the Bernebau on Sunday afternoon in El Derbi.



Los Blancos are now undefeated in seven games in all competition and head into the tie off the back of a stunning 3-0 away win against Juventus. Zidane may elect to rest some players ahead of the second leg, although with three away goals it will take a monumental collapse to miss out on the Champions League semi-finals.



One player who could start on Sunday is Gareth Bale. The Welsh winger was left on the bench on Turin midweek, Zidane has preferred playing Bale in La Liga and last time out grabbed a brace against La Palmas. His pace could be a useful asset in breaking down a notoriously stubborn Atleti rear guard.



As for Atletico they are riding high in second place, and just about keeping the La Liga title race alive. In recent form, they have only lost once in six games in all competitions. Simeone’s side also enjoyed an impressive mid-week win in the Europa League, with a 2-0 home win over Sporting Lisbon.



You have to go all the way back to February 2016 for the last time that Atletico picked up a win at the Bernebau. On that occasion it was a solitary strike from Antoine Griezmann, that was the difference maker. Again Griezmann will be crucial should Los Rojiblancos pick up a memorable win to give them bragging rights over their local rivals.