Match Report

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona regained the title in LaLiga with a pulsating 4-2 win against Deportivo La Coruna, who were relegated. The runaway leaders headed into Sunday's fixture against Depor knowing a point would be enough to win the seventh title in the past 10 seasons and the 25th in their history.

A routine victory looked on the cards from the moment Philippe Coutinho finished Ousmane Dembele's pass, and Messi scored a 30th league goal of the campaign from Luis Suarez's sensational assist to double the lead.

But Depor, who had to win to avoid relegation, made a real contest of it and Lucas Perez deservedly cut the deficit before the break and Emre Colak finished a fine team move to level in the 64th minute.

Ultimately, though, Depor failed to complete the comeback and the brilliant Messi stuck the nail in their Liga coffin with two further late strikes to leave Barca celebrating another title triumph.

Live Highlights

83- Messi completes his hat-trick. It's 4-2 now. That's the title wrapped up now...

82- Thank goodness! Messi makes it 3-2

63- Uhoh Deportivo attacker Emre Çolak makes it 2-2

40- Minutes later, former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez makes it 2-1.

38- Messi gets in on the act to make it 2-0!

7- Coutinho gives Barca a 1-0 lead

Preamble

Now for Deportivo

We have team news on this potential title-deciding evening in Spain! First Up Barcelona. No Iniesta, Messi and Suarez lead the line.

Preview

Barcelona will clinch the La Liga crown on Sunday evening with just a point against Deportivo La Coruña. Fresh from winning the Copa Del Ray with a 5-0 win over Sevilla, Valverde's side will now turn their attention to the league crown, whilst maintaining their unbeaten run in La Liga. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on HD 11.

It's been a tumultuous week for the Catalan giants, as midfielder Andreas Iniesta revealed that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The midfielder is certain to start for his side and will be eager to get the point to ensure his ninth La Liga crown of a sparkling career. Whilst Barca will have a further motivation, as a point will ensure that rivals Real Madrid will give them a guard of honour when the two sides face off in El Clasico on Sunday week.

As for Deportivo they are fighting a losing relegation battle and could drop down to the second division with a defeat. It certainly promises to be a fascinating tie, as Barca close in on the La Liga crown. As ever you can watch the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.